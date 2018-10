A limited Friday Night Huddle, but several schools still in action around Hampton Roads. The Landstown Eagles rallied from a 14-0 deficit and came back to win over Tallwood on the road 25-21. Cox wasn't as fortunate as they took on Salem. The Falcons had an early lead, but when their quarterback, Tayvion Robinson went down with a knee injury, the SunDevils bounced back to win 24-22.

