Friday Night Huddle: Week 10

Hampton High's, Marcus Triggs scored a pair of first half touchdowns as the Crabbers (8-1) pulled away from Kecoughtan in a Peninsula District showdown Friday night 27-7. The Warriors dropped to 4-4.
Kevon King rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as Oscar Smith (7-1) blanked Western Branch 48-0. Tigers quarterback, Ethan Vasko rushed for three scores as they won their 15th Southeastern District title in the last 16 years.
Moana Gibson coverted on a game winning field goal in overtime as Deep Creek topped Indian River 20-17. Green Run rallied from a 21-19 halftime deficit to pull away from Cox 39-21 and Kempsville also stormed back to beat First Colonial 57-17. The Chiefs improve to 6-1.