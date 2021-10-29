Friday Night Huddle: Week 10

Hampton, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Oscar Smith and Maury among the winners on Friday night.

Hampton High's, Marcus Triggs scored a pair of first half touchdowns as the Crabbers (8-1) pulled away from Kecoughtan in a Peninsula District showdown Friday night 27-7. The Warriors dropped to 4-4.

Kevon King rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as Oscar Smith (7-1) blanked Western Branch 48-0. Tigers quarterback, Ethan Vasko rushed for three scores as they won their 15th Southeastern District title in the last 16 years.