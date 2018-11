The final week of the regular season saw Oscar Smith get revenge on a loss of a year ago to King's Fork. The Bulldogs halted the Tigers 99-game Southeastern District win streak, so Oscar Smith won convincingly 49-10 on Senior Night for the Tigers. Other winners included Nansemond River shutting out Grassfield 42-0, Cox edging Landstown 21-18 and Deep Creek beat Hickory 28-0.

© 2018 WVEC