Friday Night Huddle: Week 11

In what was considered one of the bigger matchups of the season between the Southside and Peninsula, Oscar Smith settled things as to who was better in the 757 as they dominated Phoebus by a final of 42-0 on Friday.
Sherrod Covil had two touchdown runs for the Tigers. Quarterback, Ethan Vasko and Kevon King also added scores as Oscar Smith (8-1) handed the Phantoms (8-1) it's first loss of the season.
Maury had a pleasant senior night as quarterback, Saquan Miles had three first half touchdowns as the Commodores cruise past Norview 40-6. Kempsville beat Kellam 19-2, Lake Taylor trounced Norcom 53-6, Atlantic Shores tops Portsmouth Christian 37-12, and Salem edged Cox 20-13.