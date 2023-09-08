Friday Night Huddle Week 3: Maury gets first win over Highland Springs since 2018, avenging last season’s state championship loss

Maury has been 0-3 against Highland Springs since the two met in 2018. On Friday night the Commodores decided its time to flip the script.

The No. 1 team in Hampton Roads just upset a nationally ranked opponent. On Friday night in front of a packed house at Powhatan Field, the Maury Commodores hosted foe Highland Springs who have beaten Maury each of the last three times they've met including most recently in last years Class 5 state championship game at ODU. Beyond that, Highland Springs beat Maury 71-28 in 2018 and 13-0 in 2021 before last year’s championship-game meeting.

With Highland Springs moving from Class 5 to Class 6 this year, a meeting in state's wouldn't occur. But a regular season matchup held almost just as much anticipation between these two squads. Highland Springs is not only 3-0 versus Maury but 11-0 versus Hampton Roads teams in recent years. In that case, you could say on Friday night Maury avenged not only their losses but considerate it redemption from Hampton Roads altogether.

Maury got out front early with two quick scores. Quarterback AuTori Newkirk threw a 29-yard touchdown pass for the 7-0 lead. That was followed by Newkirk’s 2-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter.

But down 14-0, the Springers would not shy away quietly. They answered with a score before the second but the Commodores had the upper hand up 20-7 at the break. Highland Springs would add one more in the second half but Maury ran the clock out late and put up a field goal for a final of 23-14.

Over at Oscar Smith, the Tigers hosted Great Bridge. Prior to the game there was a moment of silence, honoring former player Tajh Boyd, who died last month upon entering his freshman season at Liberty University. Boyd's memory was top of mind on Friday night during the Tigers matchup against the Wildcats.

Late in the first quarter, first and goal from the 10 is when Brandon Nesbitt snuck by for an early 7-0 advantage. When it was the Wildcats turn, the Tigers swarmed them coming up with sacks and big defensive stops. In the second quarter, Oscar Smith was up 14-6 and snuck another one in just before the half. Isaac Huffman found his way into the end zone and the Tigers rolled to win it 48-6.

In the private schools Norfolk Academy hosted Catholic. The Bulldogs were up 21-6 at the half and in the third there was no slowing them down. Cooper Tyszko connects with John Grunwald, walking it in for another score. Tyszko would later find William Foley for their final touchdown of the game. The Bulldogs win it over the Crusaders 42-6.

Across town, Norview was in a 14-nothing hole to Norcom and the Greyhounds were en route to get more. The Pilots fumble the ball, Jordan Cross pounces on it for Norcom. It led to Matthew Outten with the next score for the Greyhounds and a 21-0 advantage. Frederico Staton was responsible for the Greyhounds next score and Norcom cruised to win it over Norcom 40-13.

On the Peninsula, Phoebus and Woodside went head to head and the Phantoms looked pretty much like themselves. Trenton Mitchell got them going with their first score and a 7-0 lead. In the second, they open up the lead even more when Adonis Stowers threw a short pass to Anthony Reddick for what wound up being a 90 yard score and a 14-0 lead. The Phantoms win easily over the Wolverines 34-0.

Other area scores include:

Green Run 56, Kellam 0

Hopewell 42, Lake Taylor 25

Western Branch at King’s Fork – Postponed (lightning)

Warhill 48, York 0

Nansemond River 53, Deep Creek 14

Lafayette 46, New Kent 7

Cox 14, Bayside 9

Bay Rivers District

Beach District

Kempsville 28, Ocean Lakes 20

First Colonial 36, Princess Anne 26

Tallwood 28, Landstown 20

Eastern District

Churchland 28, Booker T. Washington 6

Norcom 40, Norview 13

Peninsula District

Hampton 54, Gloucester 13

Heritage 21, Denbigh 0

Southeastern District

Indian River 33, Hickory 0

Non-district

Bruton 35, West Point 6

Windsor 34, Middlesex 23

Private schools

Collegiate School 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 20