Friday Night Huddle Week 3 Recap

Tonight the Maury Commodores kicked off their season against the New Bern Bears out of North Carolina. New Bern lead 14-0 but Maury answered in the second quarter to make it 14-7. However with three games under their belt this season, experience was the game changer tonight as the Bears defeated the Commodores 21-14.
In Chesapeake Indian River hosted King's Fork, both who are unbeaten and haven't played each other since 2019 due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs walked away victorious with their second straight shutout against the Braves 28-0.
Also tonight Lake Taylor defeated Currituck 62-28, Landstown took down Tallwood, 29-25, and Bayside fell to Cox 21-7. Finally, Norfolk Academy beat Catholic High School 42-14.