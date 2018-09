There were several key matchups on our Friday Night Huddle. It included our Game Of The Week in which Deep Creek won over Wilson 29-8 for their fourth straight win over the Presidents. Out in the Beach District, Cox blanked Granby 45-0 and Xander Jedlick passed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns as Ocean Lakes beat Tallwood 49-21 in a battle of unbeatens. The Dolphins improved to 3-0.

