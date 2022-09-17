Friday Night Huddle: Week 4

The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
Tallwood fell to Salem 20-0 as well, Cox beat Ocean Lakes 37-13, Western Branch blanked Grassfield 47-0, Green Run took down First Colonial 57-7, and Kempsville blanked Princess Anne 63-0.
Adding to those lop sided scores Maury shutout Granby 66-0, Lake Taylor blanked Norview 41-0, and finally Manor was held scoreless to Norcom 34-0.