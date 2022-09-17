x
Friday Night Huddle: Week 4

As one of the more lop sided weeks, on Friday night there were at least 9 shutouts and 13 schools scoring at least 40 points.

The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20.  Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0. 

Tallwood fell to Salem 20-0 as well, Cox beat Ocean Lakes 37-13, Western Branch blanked Grassfield 47-0, Green Run took down First Colonial 57-7, and Kempsville blanked Princess Anne 63-0. 

Adding to those lop sided scores Maury shutout Granby 66-0, Lake Taylor blanked Norview 41-0, and finally Manor was held scoreless to Norcom 34-0. 

 

