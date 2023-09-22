Friday Night Huddle Week 5: King's Fork tops Nansemond River in double- overtime thriller

The Bulldogs claimed the crown as Suffolk's kings of football in an epic double- overtime battle at King's Fork on Friday night, as both teams met with 3-0 records.

It's rare that a matchup lives all the way up to the hype. It's rare that anything lives ALL the way up to the hype.

With that in mind, it doesn't get much more hype than Thursday night's Nansemond River vs. King's Fork game. It's become the Battle for Suffolk, with the winner often laying claim to the best in the city. It's the first time the two teams have met while both were 3-0 or better. Just in case that wasn't enough, Nansemond River's victory over Oscar Smith last week means this was likely the battle for the Southeastern District.

Despite all of that, the game absolutely lived up to, surpassed, lapped and redefined the hype. For starters, more than 4 quarters were required to decide a victor. Two overtimes to be exact, before King's Fork freshman kicker Jean Pierre Bile put the game winner through the uprights. Then there's the fact that each team had star performances from big name players. King's Fork super junior Javon Ford had 3 touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile Nansemond River quarterback Alkendric Overton executed a ridiculous 4th goal to force a second overtime.

For a while it looked like the defensive battle would grind to a halt. The Bulldogs led 7-0 with less than 20 seconds to play in the half, and neither team had generated much offense. Nansemond River running back Melvin Brown caught the entire stadium off guard by exploding for a 56-yard touchdown run. The second half was filled with tension and wildly entertaining. By the time King's Fork embarked on their final drive to tie the game, not a person in Suffolk was seated.

It was the type of game that both teams deserved to win. While only one can lay claim to the W, both can say that they lived up to the hype.

In a matchup between two of the Eastern District's prominent household names, Lake Taylor looked to top rival Maury. Unfortunately for the Titans, Maury's continued to look like the serious state championship contenders they've made themselves out to be this season.

The Commodores led by 14 points with 3:21 remaining in the half but even with little time left, Maury went off. but theyd still squeeze in a couple more plays... autori newkirk finds damari palmer downfield extending their lead 40-19... the clock was ticking... and maury just kept going.... newkirk strolling in for another 6 points... and when the titans tried to counter they can't keep a hold of it... leslie hines with the fumble recovery... leading to maury's third touchdown in just a little over 3 minutes ... newkirk with a dart to lebron bond... to bring them to half... and maury powers past lake taylor 74-19...

Granby was off to their first 3-0 start since 2012 taking on Booker T. Washington Friday night. The Comets led in the fourth 7-3 and it looked like they'd get more when Drevyon Tharrington gained a big first down pushing them downfield. But on the next play Granby quarterback Christian Post is picked off by Jonathan Inniss who runs it back for the Mighty Booker's first touchdown of the night. The go head score put Booker T. Washington up 10-7 which wound up being the final.

More from the Southeastern District saw Grassfield host Oscar Smith. The Tiger's Lonnie Andrews connected with Charles Mcglown for a first and goal at the two yard line which led to a running touchdown a few plays later thanks to Lamontaye Simmons who bulls his way in from a yard out for a 13-nothing lead. They'd the Grizzlies to just one score on the night for a final of 34-7.

Dontrell Leonard and his Churchland squad were taking care of buisiness against Norview. They led 33-0 at the break and in the third quarter add more with Daniel Mitchell's pass to Aveyon Jordan from 21 yards and a 39- nothing lead. After a successful two- point conversion, the Truckers would roll to win it over the Pilots 49-0.

Hampton struck first over Denbigh and never looked back. Calvin Chester scored first with a 12 yard run for a 6-0 advantage. They'd tack on more just a few minutes later when Khaioz Watford connects with Jamarri Lumpkins with the grab up the middle to put the crabbers up 16-0. The Crabbers went on to dominated the Patriots 50-0.

Other scores include:

Poquoson 25, Tabb 2

Warwick 63, Gloucester 0

Churchland 49, Norview 0

Great Bridge 35, Hickory 7

Warhill 44, New Kent 0

Norfolk Academy 36, St. Christopher's 29