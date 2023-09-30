Friday Night Huddle Week 6: Rams top Clippers, Bulldogs and Commodores remain undefeated

Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books! The regular season is more than halfway done with King's Fork and Maury remaining undefeated.

The rise of Grafton has been one of the stories of the Bay Rivers District over the past 2 years. After 5 straight seasons winning 1 game or less, the Clippers went 6-4 last season with a playoff appearance and have started this year 3-1.

Every team in the district, even those on the rise, continue to look up at Lafayette. The Rams are the standard bearer in Williamsburg.

With that in mind, the Clippers will eventually have to topple Lafayette if they want their rebuild to lead to championships. That narrative governed tonight's Game of the Week between the two at Wanner Stadium.

The first quarter saw long, time consuming drives from each team end without points. Lafayette finally broke through midway through the second quarter on the strength of Nazeer Wolmart and Jaiden Brown on the ground.

With less than 2 minutes to play in the half, Grafton had the ball and appeared headed for the locker room down 7-0 at worst. An untimely fumble by the Clippers deep in their own territory opened the door for Lafayette. The Rams capitalized, going up 14-0. Quarterback Clark Canove pitched the ball to Jael Love, Love stopped short of the line of scrimmage and tossed a touchdown to James Spencer.

The Ram's needed no such trickery in the second half. Timely completions from Conove combined with Brown and Spencer's second scores led to a 29-0 victory for Lafayette.

Grafton held strong, showing toughness throughout along with a resilient defense. It's another step in their growing rebuild, but one that will have to wait a year for another shot at the Bay Rivers reigning champs.

After holding their opponents scoreless the past three weeks, Indian River looked to continue that defensive dominance on Friday against undefeated King's Fork.

The Bulldogs went up 14-6 in the third off a Javon Ford touchdown score but late in the fourth the Braves would inevitably respond when Ravon Moore rushes in the end zone. Moore would then add a successful two point conversion to even the game at 14, pushing the game into a thrilling overtime. After failed drives from both sides, the game went into double overtime where Javon Ford would strike yet again with a rushing score go put the Bulldogs on top for a final score of 20-14, improving to 5-0.

At Powhatan field, Maury got out to a 7-0 lead over Norcom but the Greyhounds immediately countered with a score on their first play from scrimmage. Tyrell Grant Jr. finds Tre'kwon Cannon- Rodgers for a 65 yards score. They then added a two- point conversion to take the lead over Maury 8-7. Not for long though, Maury countered before the end of the first and would extend their lead on the first play of the second quarter when AuTori Newkirk finds Da'Vontae Floyd good for 44 yards to put the Commodores up 20-8. They rolled from there winning over Norcom 68-8.

On the Peninsula, Bethel faced off against Kecoughtan. The game was scoreless through the first two quarters but in the third, Bethel's Elijah Brown finds Derek Fisher good for a 28 yard touchdown. The Bruins went on to beat the Warriors 21-0.

At Todd Stadium, Warwick was taking on Heritage where the Raider's Rijon Hammond breaks free for a 63 yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. He finished with 11 carries for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. In the second quarter

The Raiders dominated on offense with 224 yards on the ground and 204 yards in the air improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the district. Eduardo Rios, Jr. later found Dakota Broadus to set up another score and the Raiders would roll to win it 42-0.

Booker T. Washington and Lake Taylor went toe to toe as well with the Titans picking up a crucial win 15-14 over the Bookers.

Western Branch traveled to Nansemond River for a Southern District showdown, in the third quarter Nick Grier breaks through to give the Warriors the lead 20-14. But the Bruins Jaemarree Parker puts them back in front for a 21-20 lead with 4:35 to go.

But the Bruins would then fumble a snap and Nansemond River would recover it in the end zone with 2:16 left to play and the Warriors rolled to win it 28-21 over the Bruins.

Other scores include:

Woodside 41, Denbigh 0

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military Academy 7

Smithfield 35, York 12

Tabb 34, New Kent 0

Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0

Grassfield 13, Great Bridge 0

Deep Creek 30, Hickory 14

Menchville 42, Gloucester 0

Granby 54, Lakeland 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 21