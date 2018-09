Our Friday Night Huddle had some key matchups. None bigger than in the Bay Rivers District where Poquoson beat Warhill 20-3 on homecoming. The Islanders are still perfect at 4-0. In the Southeastern, Indian River spoiled homecoming for Deep Creek as they blanked the Hornets 36-0, and in the Eastern District, Rodney Hammond rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns as Booker T. Washington dominated Churchland 41-18.

