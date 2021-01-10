Friday Night Huddle: Week 6

NORFOLK, Va. — Just two Beach District teams remained undefeated heading into October. The Green Run Stallions explosive offense full of Division 1 prospects had buoyed them to a 4-0 record, while a stingy defense kept the loss column empty for Ocean Lakes. Something had to give, and it wouldn't be the Stallion offense. Twenty seven points marked a season low, but that number is deceiving. Ocean Lakes didn't throw a pass all game, hoarding clock and putting up some points of their own. In the end, Green Run prevailed 27-12 to take sole control of the District.