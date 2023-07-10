Friday Night Huddle Week 7: Granby wins over Lake Taylor and Warhill remains unbeaten after topping Lafayette

After going 0-9 last year, Granby's historic season continues now 5-1 after beating Lake Taylor to close out week 7 of high school football.

History is not exactly on the Comets side when it comes to winning football games, at least in the past few years. After going 0-9 last season, and 1-8 the season before, Kendal Jefferson is turning Granby's program around.

As a Maury grad and long time area assistant coach, Jefferson is already restoring a once very successful program, beginning this season 4-1. To kickoff week 7 of high school football, the Comets were looking to improve.

The Comets dominated through the air and on the ground on Friday night against one of the storied programs in the Eastern district in Lake Taylor. Granby came in hot and never backed down. Drevyon Tharrington added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to go up 14-0. Quarterback Christian Post later connected with Eamon Cuffee to put them ahead 27-0 at the break and they wound up winning big over Lake Taylor for a final of 41-2 improving to 5-1.

One game that couldn't be any bigger was for bragging rights in Williamsburg saw Lafayette take on unbeaten Warhill, a game where the winner essentially has the inside track to taking the Bay Rivers district.

In the middle of the third quarter Warhill's Liam Francisque comes up with the quarterback sneak that gets the Lions within four, 17-13.

The Rams stretch the lead to 20-12 but Warhill did not back down. Ron Foskette later tied it up at 20 a piece but the Lions had more in them. They went for the potential game winner with 17 seconds left when Francisque rushes in for the quarterback keeper and Warhill wins a thriller over Lafayette 27-20.



In the Southeastern district, Western Branch hosted Deep Creek. Midway through the second, the Hornets strike first when Brock Hoffman finds Hunter Barnes rolling in for a 7-0 advantage. They added another in the final minutes before the half when Chandler Stevenson gets a first down which leads to a final touchdown by Brehon Cuffee to go into the break finishes things off to put the Hornets up 14-all. The Bruins could never really counter and wound up falling 28-7.

After going toe to toe with King's Fork last week, Indian River traveled to Oscar Smith. Wild final minutes saw the Braves down 21-14 but on their final drive Ravon Moore cruises for a first down. It set up an incredible play when Tyler Allison throws a 41 yard touchdown pass to Tra'vion Slaugther with 1:53 to play tying the game at 21. Just when the Braves were about to pull off the upset, the Tigers came roaring back. With one final hail Mary shot to win it Lonnie Andrews heaves it to Travis Johnson with the grab and with no time left on the clock Oscar Smith wins it over Indian River 27-21.

It was homecoming at Booker T. Washington as they hosted Norview on Friday night. The Bookers led 20-0 at halftime but in the third quarter they add some insurance as Kumaane Smith finds Jeremiah Marks at the 10 yard line. It set up a nice toss from Smith to Mark Watkins to make it 28-0. Booker T. goes on to win big over 34-6.

Other area scores:

Maury 55, Manor 0

King’s Fork 68, Grassfield 21

Kempsville 48, Landstown 7

Kellam 28 Tallwood 26

Green Run 28 Bayside 14

Ocean Lakes 30, Princess Anne 7

Salem 23, First Colonial 6

Norfolk Christian 27, Isle of Wight Academy 14