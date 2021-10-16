Friday Night Huddle: Week 8

The showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork had all the makings of a great match between two unbeatens in the Southeastern District. A Bulldogs early lead went by the wayside quickly as the Tigers (5-1, 5-0 district) scored 49 unanswered points in route to a 49-7 win Friday night. Quarterback Ethan Vasko tossed five touchdowns in the game as he passed for 179 yards in the win.