Friday Night Huddle: Week 8

The showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork had all the makings of a great match between two unbeatens in the Southeastern District. A Bulldogs early lead went by the wayside quickly as the Tigers (5-1, 5-0 district) scored 49 unanswered points in route to a 49-7 win Friday night. Quarterback Ethan Vasko tossed five touchdowns in the game as he passed for 179 yards in the win.
Green Run (7-0) moved a step closer to their first Beach District title in over 20 years as they blew past Bayside 35-0. Stallions quarterback, Xavier Davis accounted for nearly 250 yards and two scores.
Western Branch did away with Hickory 56-13 while Salem edged Ocean Lakes 14-10. Cox, Indian River, Tallwood and Kellam also picked up wins.