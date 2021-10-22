Friday Night Huddle: Week 9

Another key game in the Peninsula District saw another dominating performance for the Phoebus Phantoms. Senior quarterback, Mark Wagner passed for 227 yards to go with 4 touchdowns as they rolled past Woodside by a final of 43-0. They improve to 7-0.
After trailing early 3-0 to Bayside at home, Kempsville scored 33 straight points as they beat the Marlins 33-3. Noah Lee tossed three touchdowns for the Chiefs. Jack Pearman returned a 16 yard pick six in the win.
Cox (5-3) had no problems on the road at Tallwood. Falcons quarterback, Jordin Cooper had 220 yards of total offense as they blanked the Lions 31-0. Oscar Smith took care of business against Nansemond River 51-13 as Ethan Vasko had three scores and ran for another, and Western Branch's, Taquan Trotman broke a 14-14 tie with a 46 yard touchdown pass to Devin Cook and the Bruins won over Deep Creek 21-14.