Friday Night Huddle: Week 9

The Phantoms remained unbeaten on the peninsula while Western Branch had just enough to hold off Deep Creek 21-14.

Another key game in the Peninsula District saw another dominating performance for the Phoebus Phantoms. Senior quarterback, Mark Wagner passed for 227 yards to go with 4 touchdowns as they rolled past Woodside by a final of 43-0. They improve to 7-0.

After trailing early 3-0 to Bayside at home, Kempsville scored 33 straight points as they beat the Marlins 33-3. Noah Lee tossed three touchdowns for the Chiefs. Jack Pearman returned a 16 yard pick six in the win.