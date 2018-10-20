After this weekend just two weeks remain in the regular season for area high school football teams so key games Friday night were crucial. Case in point, Cox quarterback, Tayvion Robinson rushed for 135 yards as the Falcons had just enough to win over Tallwood in the Beach District 13-10. They improved to 7-1. A thriller in the Bay Rivers District saw New Kent kicker, Adam Caldwell deliver a 26 yard field goal with 3.3 seconds left as the Trojans completed a late comeback on the road at Smithfield 23-22.

© 2018 WVEC