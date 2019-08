NORFOLK, Va. — Some nice matchups on Friday night of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. It included our Game Of The Week in which Menchville shutout Granby 21-0 giving first year head coach, Rodney Taylor his first win. Lafayette cruised past Goochland 33-0, Deep Creek the same over Great Bridge 48-19, and the big surprise of the night saw Northeastern out of Elizabeth City, North Carolina knock off Indian River on the road 24-20.