NORFOLK, Va. — Surprisingly several key matchups in our Friday Night Huddle were one sided and that included our Game Of The Week. Maury bolted out to an early lead on Lake Taylor and didn't let up as they cruised past the Titans 49-7. It would give the Commodores their first win over Lake Taylor since 2009 which was their only other win in the school's series.

Out in the Beach District in a defensive struggle Landstown fell on the road to Ocean Lakes 9-3 while Cox won over Bayside 20-7 and in the Southeastern District Indian River beat King's Fork 33-12.