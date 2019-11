NORFOLK, Va. — The high school football regular season seemed to just fly by, but there were still some key games that had meaning when it concerns the playoffs. In the Eastern District, our Game Of The Week saw Norcom beat Booker T. Washington 24-6. The Greyhounds scored 12 points off turnovers as they improved to 6-4.

Lake Taylor won over Norview in an offensive shootout 63-56 and in the Beach District, Kellam beat Kempsville 38-21 while Salem cruised by Cox 28-3.