VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A busy night of key matchups in Week 6 around the area that included a Beach District showdown between Princess Anne and Bayside. The Marlins (2-3) had late defensive stand to knock off the Cavaliers (4-2) by a final of 14-12 Friday night.

After being tied with Western Branch at 14-14, Oscar Smith reeled off the next 42 straight points to roll past the Bruins 56-14 while Indian River would pull away from a pesky Grassfield squad 48-27.