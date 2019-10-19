VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a game that determined who might have the inside track on the Beach District title, Salem left no doubt as they cruised past Ocean Lakes 45-0 on homecoming Friday night for the SunDevils. Kaelon Black led the offense with 208 yards on the ground to go with 2 touchdowns. Salem's defense got its 6th shutout of the season as them improved to 7-0.

In the Southeastern District, Indian River got a 41 yard touchdown run from Tyrell Spruill as Indian River held off Deep Creek for their homecoming 20-14. Oscar Smith beat Nansemond River 28-7 and Princess Anne won over Cox 14-6.