CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Our Game Of The Week saw the Braves of Indian River jump out to a 19-0 lead and never look back as they won over Nansemond River 40-20 Friday night. Zachai Minggia passed for 216 yards to go with 4 touchdowns for the Braves, while the Warriors, X’zavion Evans rushed for a 178 yards in the loss.

Other winners included Princess Anne needing double overtime to win over Ocean Lakes 29-28 and gave the Cavaliers their first win over the Dolphins since 2003. Western Branch, who went winless last year, got a "W" as they beat Great Bridge 36-14.