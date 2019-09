SUFFOLK, Va. — Nansemond Suffolk Academy's Ian Mcaninley tossed a pair of early touchdowns as they pulled away from Atlantic Shores 34-13 Friday night. It gave the Saints their second win in a row after losing their first four.

Other winners included a couple of schools in the Beach District. Princess Anne rolled past Kellam 33-7 and helped the Cavaliers snap an 18 year drought against the Knights. Ocean Lakes won over Tallwood 28-8.