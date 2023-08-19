Family and friends of Tajh Boyd gather to honor his life

Loved ones remembered Boyd as kind-hearted, generous, loving and spiritual. He was 19 years old, and leaves behind his parents and one brother.

NORFOLK, Va. — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember the life of former Hampton Roads athlete, Tajh Boyd.

The packed ceremony at Metropolitan Funeral Service in Norfolk honored Boyd's memory in a Celebration of Life.

Loved ones remembered Boyd as kind-hearted, generous, loving and spiritual. According to the funeral program, Boyd’s favorite hobbies were fashion, photography and astronomy, and he "had a smile that would light up a room."

Boyd was 19 years old, and leaves behind his parents and one brother.

School administrators with Liberty University announced Tajh Boyd’s passing at the beginning of August. He joined the team at Liberty in January as apart of the 2023 recruiting class.

The freshman offensive lineman hailed from Chesapeake, where he led Oscar F. Smith High School to two consecutive state titles.

Oscar Smith said in a statement that "he was known affectionately as 'Big Baby.'"

Boyd was also described in the funeral program as "a young man of very few words, but his presence was definitely noticed."

Liberty Football Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said in a press conference last week that Boyd lit up the room when he was with his team.

After Boyd's passing, Liberty University also wrote in a statement that they "thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame."

Boyd received more than 10 Division 1 scholarship offers before accepting the offer from Liberty University.