Fuente, coaches and Hokies players staying connected

Spring football is valuable to all college programs. Virginia Tech is in the same boat as almost everybody else in their attempts at virtual spring football.

Head coach Justin Fuente says they have three objectives right now. Health and safety are the highest priority. School work is a must do and coach is also emphasizing that his players stay in shape.

Fuente and his coaching staff and doing their best to stay connected. His mantra this spring is this is not social distancing but physical distancing. He added, "We're still trying to maintain the social aspect of our team with technology. And, there's probably not a generation out there probably better equipped to handle that than our young people."