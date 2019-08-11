BLACKSBURG, Va. — After a solid showing against Notre Dame ended up with a loss, Virginia Tech can still win the Coastal Division if they win out.

Once beaten Wake Forest comes to Blacksburg this Saturday. Head coach Justin Fuente says, "The challenge for us is emotionally and mentally to go get recharged back up."

At his weekly press conference Fuente also said this about his team which is trending up, "They can feel the confidence rising, the ability in each other, the feeling of trust in each other continuing to build."