Garrett Stallings now working closer to home

The Baltimore Orioles recently traded for the former Grassfield High School pitching ace.

BALTIMORE — He dreamed it and now he's living it. Garrett Stallings was an ace pitcher for Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. Recently the Baltimore Orioles landed him in a trade.

The first major league game Stallings ever watched in person was at Camden Yards, the Orioles home in Baltimore. He also watched plenty of games of the Bird's minor league team, the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park. Stallings remembers, "I think when being a little kid, I couldn't believe how fast those pitchers were throwing. It almost looked like it was a different game when I was watching. To be back in this organization and getting a chance to play there myself is a dream come true."

After starring at Grassfield, Stallings went on do pitch in the starting rotation for the University of Tennessee. He had an especially good junior season in 2019 after which the Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the fifth round of the MLB Draft.

Stallings did not pitch in the minors for the Angels and 2019 and because of the pandemic, of course there was no minor league baseball this season. So, he has yet to pitch in a pro game. He's found ways to make that a positive as he says, "It's definitely different. It gave me the chance to finally work on the sport, the art of pitching without having to compete and get people out. Pitching is kind of a fine art. You can't waste your bullets in training."

He did manage to get in a month at the Angels alternate site late this past summer before he got traded to the Orioles.

Back in his Grassfield days, Stallings carried a 4.0 G.P.A. While at Tennessee, he was named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year for baseball. Finding a balance in life is an imperative for him. "Baseball is just what I do and not who I am." Beyond that Stallings says, "Playing baseball has opened a lot of doors for me, allowing myself to impact the community."