Gawryluk leads Warriors into the Class 5 Region B finals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's that time of the year in the region playoffs like softball. In Class 5 Region B, Nansemond River comes in as a 2 seed. Last season the Warriors won it all with a state title. After the graduation of seniors from their pitching staff, they did have the return of Cierra Gawryluk. She came into Wednesday's semifinals against Gloucester with a 15-2 record. The junior went the distance going 5 innings striking out 11 in the Warriors 10-0 win over the Dukes. They next face Granby in the region finals. Both qualify for the state playoffs.