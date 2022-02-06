Gawryluk leads Warriors into the Class 5 Region B finals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's that time of the year in the region playoffs like softball. In Class 5 Region B, Nansemond River comes in as a 2 seed. Last season the Warriors won it all with a state title. After the graduation of seniors from their pitching staff, they did have the return of Cierra Gawryluk. She came into Wednesday's semifinals against Gloucester with a 15-2 record. The junior went the distance going 5 innings striking out 11 in the Warriors 10-0 win over the Dukes. They next face Granby in the region finals. Both qualify for the state playoffs.
Gawryluk said she had to be herself. "Being confident in myself", she said after the game. "In the beginning of the season, I wasn't really confident. Head coach, Gabe Rogers added, "She works tremendously hard at her craft". Gawryluk helped her own cause with an rbi double in the first to give Nansemond River a 6-0 lead. The Warriors improved to 18-3 on the season. Game time for the region final with the Comets is at 6pm from Stoney Run Complex in Newport News.