George Mason's record breaking season comes to an end against No. 1 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The George Mason baseball team's record-breaking season came to an end as the Patriots fell to No. 1 Wake Forest, 15-1, on Sunday night in the Winston-Salem NCAA Regional Final at David F. Couch Ballpark.



The Patriots advanced to the Regional Final for the first time in program history. The Patriots recorded 36 wins on the season, the most for the program since 2009.



Mason set a new program record for stolen bases and strikeouts. The Patriots went 36-27 overal, including 13-10 against Atlantic 10 opponents in the regular season. Mason was 15-11 at home, 14-11 on the road and 7-5 in games played at a neutral site.



Mason (36-27) fell behind Wake Forest (50-10) in the top of the second inning. Demon Deacons junior right fielder Pierce Bennett hit a two-run home run and sophomore designated hitter Danny Corona hit a solo home run off Mason freshman starter Logan Rumberg to make it 3-0.



In the top of the third, Wake Forest sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs on four hits and three walks against Rumberg and Mason graduate student Kyle Smith to increase the lead to 9-0. Demon Deacons junior second baseman drove in three runs with a bases loaded double and Corona hit a two-run home run in the inning.



Wake Forest tacked on a run in the top of the fourth against junior Christian Mracna. With runners on second and third, Bennett drove in a run with an infield single back to the pitcher.



The Demon Deacons added a run in the top of the fifth on a RBI-double by sophomore first baseman Nick Kurtz to make it 11-0.



The Patriots plated a run in the bottom of the fifth against Wake Forest sophomore starter Josh Hartle.



With one out, freshman third baseman Evan Blanchard walked and with two-outs, senior designated hitter South Trimble was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Junior right fielder Derek Wood then singled up the middle, with Blanchard scoring from second base.



Wake Forest batted around in the top of the seventh and scored four runs on five hits for the final runs of the game to make it 15-1.



For the Patriots, Rumberg (4-2) allowed six runs on three hits in 2.1 innings and took the loss. Smith gave up three runs on three hits and retired two batters. Mracna allowed one run on three hits in 1.0 inning.



Sophomore Britt Yount surrendered five runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. Graduate student Mason Posey gave up two hits and retired two batters in his outing. Graduate student Nolan Lamere and junior Kyle Menaker each tossed 1.0 scoreless inning.



For the Demon Deacons, Hartle (10-2) allowed one run on three hits in 4.2 innings and earned the win. Sophomore Sean Sullivan pitched 3.0 innings and allowed two hits. Sophomore Will Andrews retired one batter in the fifth inning. Junior Reed Mascolo pitched a hitless ninth.



Wood went 2-for-4 and drove in the lone run for the Patriots, sophomore Carsen Pracht was 1-for-4 and Trimble finished 2-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch in the game.