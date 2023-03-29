Giants QB Taylor still has a fire to play in the NFL

Tyrod Taylor will enter his 13th season in the league and 2nd with the New York Giants.

HAMPTON, Va. — Can you believe that quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be entering his 13th season in the NFL? He is in his second season as a New York Giant. The former Hampton Crabber and Virginia Tech Hokies great was recently in his hometown helping restore the Boys and Girls Club he went to as child that now includes a wellness center in his name.

His football life has been good as a backup on a Giants squad that made the playoffs last season before losing in the divisional round. Hopes are high for this upcoming season.

"Everybody thinks they have a chance at a deep run when you're sitting in March", he joked. "That's our goal, but before we get to that , it's about laying down the foundation of putting in the work each and every day."

Taylor has enjoyed how the Giants have done an about face as a storied franchise under head coach Brian Daboll, who was a former assistant at William & Mary.

"Coach Dabs is a brilliant man", he said. "He's done a great job of coming and shifting the culture in New York."

The veteran is a backup to starter Daniel Jones, so where does the 33 year old see himself in the future beyond football now?