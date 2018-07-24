UVA is expecting big things from Denbigh High alum Chris Peace this coming fall. He's been pretty impressive already. Last season as a junior, Peace led all ACC linebackers with 7.5 sacks. He made All-ACC Honorable Mention at linebacker.

His coach, Bronco Mendenhall talks of Peace as the ideal player, "We have a saying, a guiding principle of the program. It's less drama, more work. He is that."

Having lost the defensive star power of Quin Blanding and Micah Kiser, Peace needs to take on even more responsibility this season. He says he ready for the challenge and the need to be more of a leader.

