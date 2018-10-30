GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — The Gloucester High School football team made a statement Monday night.

The Dukes beat Hampton High School 16-13 on a last-second field goal. This was the first time Gloucester has beaten the Crabbers. It only took Gloucester 30 tries.

The young man behind the kick was junior Isaiah Lester.

“I was excited to get out there and try to win it for my team,” Lester said.

Lester, and teammates Charlie Poulson and Joren Brown said there was no doubt in their minds that they would be the ones to get that first W.

“There was no doubt we’d win because we play fearless,” Poulson said.

Gloucester joined the Peninsula District in 1990.

The Hampton Crabbers’ success started well before then. Long-time head coach Mike Smith has won 12 state championships with the Crabbers.

Not only did Gloucester beat Hampton, but Gloucester is also in the playoffs for the second time in 30 years.

Head coach John Scalf is only in his second year with Gloucester, but he's already getting ready for his second playoff run. Last year Gloucester lost to Hampton in the first round of the playoffs.

“That was a very big night for us,” Scalf said.

Coach Scalf said the loss motivated the team and helped them get over the hump.

“I told the players we are going to finish the job from the playoffs,” Scalf said.

Before last year, Gloucester had not made the playoffs since the late 80s. The players said this is a turning point not just for the season, but for the program.

“That loss stayed in our minds,” Brown said. “Monday felt great, it was a surreal moment and something we'll never forget.”

Gloucester finishes the regular season Friday at 7 p.m. against Kecoughtan High School.

