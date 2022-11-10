Gloucester's Timmons got her love back for football

Our Athlete Of The Week is Dukes football player Payton Timmons.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — For Payton Timmons, the hardest part about playing a male dominated sport, isn’t the backlash she occasionally receives. It’s slightly more objective than that.

“I see a lot of female players but they’re normally skill players of kickers. I don’t really see lineman that are girls. Actually I never have,” she said.

Throughout Payton’s childhood, she was a superstar lineman in youth league. However as she grew up, so did everyone else. From a purely biological standpoint, she’s constantly playing catchup.

It took a toll on Payton, completely deflating her athletic confidence. Additionally she had missed a year of football due to the pandemic and when she returned to the field as an eighth grader on the JV squad, it was a wake up call.

“When I got to high school and they started to hit puberty you just kind of realize they’re really stronger than you and especially being a lineman you face a lot of stronger people. I have to put in two times more the work than they do,” she said. “I really just had no motivation. I just didn’t feel motivated to put in the work that I had to. But then next year I don’t know what happened to me I just started wanting to play again.”

Realizing she missed the adrenaline rush in the trenches, Payton found her way back to the field and she was starting to feel like her old self again. The following summer, she transformed her game.

“I went to conditioning and I worked my butt off I really did. Especially in the weight room and out on the track running out here in the heat. I started to put in the effort and got a lot better.”

“She’s gained respect by showing up everyday working everyday and especially shown between last season and this season because she came back and she was stronger and faster than she was last year,” said Head Coach Mike Shaffer. "I think thats something the players saw as soon as we started summer conditioning as well as the coaches we all saw that. She was a lot quicker than she was last year and a lot more aggressive too.”

And she has every intention of staying on the field for the remainder of high school and even hopes to play in college.