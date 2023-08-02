x
Godwin's 17 points not enough as Pirates lose to Tigers

With the loss, Hampton has dropped three of their last four games.
Credit: Hampton University Athletics

TOWSON, Md. — Nicolas Timberlake put up 31 points as Towson beat Hampton 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Marquis Godwin led the way for the Pirates (6-19, 3-9) with 17 points. Hampton also got 16 points and seven assists from Russell Dean. In addition, Daniel Banister finished with 12 points and three blocks.

