Golf business is playing above par

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Golf courses are certainly passing the parking lot test. Plenty of cars in the parking lot and plenty of golfers on the course. Yes, in Virginia, the courses are still open.

Of course, they are all taking the necessary precautions. For instance, at Cypress Point Country Club, they require one person per cart unless the other person is a blood relative or lives in the same house. They sanitize all the carts after each use. There are no rakes in the bunkers and golfers are asked to not touch the flags. The holes have spacers in them so the ball doesn't sink to the bottom and therefore is easy to retrieve.