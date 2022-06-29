Golfers battle for EMPACT Cup from North Carolina

The GPro Tour Championship continues this week from Albermarle Plantation in Hertford, North Carolina. It runs from Tuesday-Thursday.

HERTFORD, N.C. — Not far from the peninsula in Hertford, North Carolina, the GPro Tour Championship kicked off on Tuesday at the Sound Golf links at Albermarle Plantation.

Branded the EMPACT Cup after the Virginia Beach financial planning company, the event follows an identical format to the Fed Ex Cup. The players with the most points collected over the course of the season will compete for a $60,000 prize purse. It has a $15,000 guarantee for the first place winner. "The golf landscape has changed drastically over the last few years", says tournament director, Gary Haugh.

"Guys are now going up to Canada and down south to Latin America and so we act as a stepping stone for those players if they're not playing on a PGA affiliated tour."

The GPro Tour was started back in 2013 to act as a developmental tour for pro golfers trying to qualify for the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour. Since then, its seen tremendous going from 12 to up to 24 tournaments this season.

Prize money has also skyrocketed to totaling $160,000 in year one to now $1.5 million and spans seven states in the southeastern United States. "A lot of it is from collegiate players. They'll have friends that are out on tour so when they turn pro, they come right to us", says Haugh.