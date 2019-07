WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Got this urge to go fishing, so I went in search of an expert. After a quick call to Bass Pro Shops, they hooked me up with one of their pros, Calvin "Catfish" Hunter.

We spent a morning on the Chickahominy River. "Catfish" skillfully pulled in one bass after another. I had just enough luck to land one big one near the end of the day. What a treat!