Goodell all set for NFL draft from his basement

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to go for the NFL draft which is set to kickoff at 8 pm Thursday night on ABC. That means the basement in his house is more than a man cave for a few nights. Goodell is set to oversee this year's virtual draft from his basement.
This year there will be improvised team war rooms. No hugs from the "commish" for those first round draft picks. For charity, there is a method set up to allow fans to record their boos for Goodell just like normal.
Goodell says in these trying times you can look for the NFL to step up. "I always believe the NFL does the right thing at the end of the day. And, that's one of the reasons for our success. People look to us for optimism. They look for us in bringing communities together. I think the draft is a great example of that with restoring hope."