Goodell all set for NFL draft from his basement

It's a virtual NFL draft this year and Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee it from his house.

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is ready to go for the NFL draft which is set to kickoff at 8 pm Thursday night on ABC. That means the basement in his house is more than a man cave for a few nights. Goodell is set to oversee this year's virtual draft from his basement.

This year there will be improvised team war rooms. No hugs from the "commish" for those first round draft picks. For charity, there is a method set up to allow fans to record their boos for Goodell just like normal.