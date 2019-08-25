VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Think of it as pro surfing's version of a last second game winning shot. During the final moments of the Men's Vans Pro division, Virginia Beach native, Michael Dunphy appeared to be pulling away in a very close ending. Before he could enjoy the moment on the very next wave, South Carolina native, Luke Gordon had an impressive spin move on a wave and had just enough to edge Dunphy at the 57th East Coast Surfing Championships on Sunday from the oceanfront. "I was just happy to be in the final", he said.

Gordon's two scores combined for 17.60 beating Dunphy (14.97), a past winner at the ECSC by just 2.63 points. "Towards the end, I was like holy moley, I could acutally walk away with this thing. The last exchange was crazy." The waves were more robust on the final day. Gordon won his second surfing title of the season.