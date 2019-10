VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another busy Friday night for area high schools. It included homecoming night for Cox who got taken down by Landstown 27-16. Jaylen Parham had 58 yards on the ground to go with 2 touchdowns as the Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss since their season opener.

There was also a wild one in the Eastern District as Norcom bolted out to a 40-14 advantage only to falter down the stretch to Lake Taylor 57-56 in overtime.