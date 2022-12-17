Granby wrestling makes a big return and does so holding matinee matches

A special treat for Granby High School students to see the Comet wrestling team during schools hours. They had matches against Currituck, & Maury Friday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Back in high school for me, assemblies this time of the year were a way to get out of classes and kind of take it easy. That was then. Nowadays places like Granby High School did a little something different on Friday with their student body.

They became fans for the Comet wrestling team during schools hours as they faced off against Currituck and Maury. Norfolk Collegiate made up the fourth school for the matches that started at 1pm in the afternoon. With students on one side while parents and fans on the other, there was an electric atmosphere in the Comets gym.

Granby (12-0) stayed perfect by beating the Knights 53-21 and then the Commodores 64-18. Comet wrestlers enjoyed their classmates cheering them on. They're hoping to get back to the times when the program were winning multiple state titles. The school has 21 in program history.

"More like excitement. It felt like we were finally getting a spotlight on us", says Alexis Vasquez who wrestles at 138 pounds. "We don't usually get as much people watching us out there as football or basketball."

Sophomore, Leonard Ashley (144 lbs) says "My friends they play baseball, track and swim so they're normally not able to get to my duals, so it's just a special moment."

Granby head coach Caleb Richardson hopes that having an event like this that helps not only bolsters the sport, but does something else. "The kids are telling me the kids at school are excited."