Grant Holloway aims for gold, greatness

The Grassfield High School alum hasn't lost a 60m hurdle race in 8 years with, Indoor World Championships this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Grant Holloway was 16 years old the last time he lost a 60M hurdle race. He's 24 now and the world record holder in the event at 7.29 seconds. Simply put, he's one of the most dominant track athletes in the world.

"Hard work and dedication," are to thank for the streak, according to Holloway.

This weekend the Chesapeake native heads to Serbia for the World Indoor Track and Field championships. He's the overwhelming favorite to win gold. The thing is, gold is no longer what Holloways is searching for. Holloway wants GOAT status.

Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin, Michael Johnson. These are the names Holloway is chasing. In between mentioning the greats of his sport, he tries to minimize his sight line.