Chesapeake's Grant Holloway breaks world indoor record for 60-meter hurdles

Editor's Note: The above video is on file from July 16, 2019.

Grant Holloway has broken the world record for the indoor 60-meter hurdles that had stood for 27 years by clocking 7.29 seconds at an event in Madrid.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native took 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Britain's Colin Jackson in 1994.

Holloway is the world indoor champion over the sprint hurdles. He extended his winning streak in the event to 54 races dating back to 2014 when he was 16.