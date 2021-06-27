Grant Holloway: From Grassfield to Tokyo

Raised in Chesapeake, Holloway is headed to the biggest sporting stage in the world with the gold looming.

NORFOLK, Va. — Grant Holloway qualifying for the United States track and field Olympic team is hardly surprising. After all, the Chesapeake native is the reigning world champion in the 110 meter hurdles. He owns the world record for the indoor 60 meter hurdles. Grant Holloway is really good at hurdles.

But when an athlete is chasing greatness, immortality, Olympic gold, they normally don't JUST qualify.

Holloway is most certainly after each of those things, so he transformed the Olympic trials Saturday night into a statement.

In his semifinal heat, Holloway ran 12.81. That's 1/100th of the world record. He was .01 away from running the 110 meter hurdles faster than any recorded human to ever live. Ever. In the semifinal.

For an encore he clocked a 12.96 in the final, easily outpacing his competition. Holloway transformed the word "qualified" into an understatement.