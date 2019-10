NORFOLK, Va. — Grant Holloway is a world champion.

The Grassfield High and Florida University alum won gold in the 110 meter hurdles at the World Track and Field Championships Wednesday. The 21 year old clocked in at 13.10, helping the US rebound from a disappointing 2016 Olympic showing in the event.

Grant Holloway wins world title Grant Holloway, of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 110 meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.(AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A Chesapeake native, Holloway was a 3 time 110 meter hurdles NCAA champion before turning pro after his junior year.