Grassfield boys get 1st ever region playoff win while Princess Anne & Salem girls advance

The Grizzlies pick up their first ever region playoff win in boys basketball at they top Western Branch 71-67 on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

A select few area high schools began their second season on Friday with the region playoffs. On the boys side in Class 6 Region A, Grassfield got a big road win at Western Branch 71-67 in a 5 vs 4 matchup.

Jared Myers led the Grizzlies with 18 points as they picked up their first region playoff win in program history. Toa Hollenbeck along with Kenny Williams each had 14 points. The Bruins got a team high 16 from Kylin Manns.

Kellam cruised past Ocean Lakes 75-39 and in Class 2 Region A Bruton topped Arcadia 56-37.

On the girls side in Class 6, Western Branch won over Oscar Smith 70-30 and Landstown throttled Ocean Lakes 57-26 in a night of blowouts. Also in Class 4 Region A, Heritage beat Deep Creek 77-47.

Class 5 Region A saw freshman Janina Smith and Hailey Harris leading four players in double figures with 18 points each as Princess Anne steamrolled Hickory 94-29. Tinasia Spencer and Zakiya Stephenson had 16 and 14 points respective. The Cavaliers next face Indian River who beat Bayside.