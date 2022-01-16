Great Bridge & Cox capture division titles at Va. Duals

HAMPTON, Va. — The buzz continuing on day 2 of the 41st edition of the Virginia Duals from the Hampton Coliseum. It saw a pair of area high schools return to the top of the heap on Saturday. Great Bridge and Cox won the American and Black & Blue division respectively.

The Falcons won over Kellam in the finals 39-29, while the Wildcats cruised past Hempfield of Pennsylvania 40-25. With the return of Steve Martin as head coach, Great Bridge has surged back to its place among the wrestling's best. He felt the Virginia Duals would be a great litmus test for his team. "I think it's an event that you defnitely pencil in", he says. "That's right up there with the state tournament, so this is something you want to peak for and do well in."