HAMPTON, Va. — Think of it as a wrestling nirvana. The 39th annual Virginia Duals got away on Friday with some of the best wrestling programs around the country on hand. Among those moving on in the college ranks Old Dominion will face off against each other in the semifinals in a 3rd seed versus a 2nd seed.

Virginia toppled 4th seed Lock Haven and will take on the top seed in Arizona State. The Apprentice Builders also moved on to the semis of the American College Division and will take on top seeded Kutztown.

Among the high schools Great Bridge and Oscar Smith moved on to the quarterfinals in the Black & Blue Division. Kellam and Grassfield advanced in the American Division.