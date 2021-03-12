Green Run in uncharted territory in state playoffs

On Saturday, the Stallions make their first appearance ever in a football state semifinal game.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Green Run High School has had some very good teams and a handful of great players. None of those teams or players got to experience what this year's team is about to take on. On Saturday, the Stallions play in their first ever football state semifinal game. It's Green Run hosting Maury at 2 p.m.

There have been plenty of lean years in Green Run football. As a matter of fact this year's senior class lived through a (1-9) freshman season. This year the Stallions are an undefeated (13-0).

Brandon William took over as head coach in 2017. As he suggests, those down seasons made this year easy to appreciate, "It means the world around here to us. We've been working so hard to get to this point. It's all about blood, sweat and tears. We've been through it all."

It's no secret the players have bought into the program culture. Williams explains what is at the heart of it all, "We definitely have a family first atmosphere around here. We preach that day in and day out. We take care of one another, hold each other accountable."

Green Run quarterback Xavier Davis leads the area in touchdown passes with 39. Do the math. That's three per game. He dared to dream big and think his team could win a state championship. Why was he so sure? He says, "We have the athletes to do it. I trust in my coaches. I have trust in my line, trust in my receivers and head coach, so we'll get it done."

Like Maury, Green Run shows a significant "swagger" at game time. Davis goes into detail on that, "Bad boys is pretty much the brand for the receivers and skill players, so we just go into every game and take that with pride and do what we do."