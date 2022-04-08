Green Run looks to build on 2021 success

The Stallions finished 13-1 last season, their only loss coming in the state semifinals, but 2022 brings new expectations and big goals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The COVID shortened 2021 spring football season offered a glimpse into what was coming from Green Run. The Stallions finished 4-1 with their only loss coming by 1 point to a very good Salem team.

That momentum carried through the summer into the 2022 season, and then some. Green Run began the year with a 56-7 win over Tallwood and didn't look back. That roll went all the way to the state semifinal where they fell to the Maury Commodores.

The loss to Maury specifically could prove fitting. Maury too had been inconsistent for years before breaking through and becoming one of the region's elite programs.

Four star recruit Tayon Holloway may have graduated on to the University of North Carolina, but this team is still loaded with talent.

"We're very athletic, fast, we're a speed first team, we've definitely added some size up front that we look forward to. We like to make plays and get the ball in space," says Coach Brandon Williams, who took over in 2017.

With their big 2021 season comes a growing target on their backs, however. The Stallions are well aware that a repeat performance is unlikely to yield the same results, and are embracing the challenge to improve on their success.

"We know that we got a big target on our back this year from the season we had last year. Last year is over and done with, so we gotta build and get better on this year," says Williams. His players already notice a difference. "Last year when we came out, I'm not gonna say we weren't ready, but we came out like we didn't really want to play almost. But this year we took the weight room more serious, practice energy is a lot more up," says Keylen Adams.